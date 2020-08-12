Over 50 Million in COVID aid for Hamilton and Burlington

The Ontario Government has announced the allocation that each of Ontario’s 444 municipalities will receive, under what has been described as the first phase of the federal-provincial Safe Restart program. For Hamilton it means almost $45 Million and for Burlington the support will be over $6 Million. The total amount being allocated under today’s announcement works out to about $1.6 Billion of the $4 Billion that was announced by the Ontario government as earmarked for municipalities.

The first tranche of funding will come in the next couple of months. No word on when the second round of payments will come

City General COVID Transit Total Hamilton $27,614,200 $17,211,723 $44,825,923 Burlington $ 4,470,700 $ 1,571,213 $ 6,041,913 Total Bay Area $50,867,836

Hamilton had pegged its COVID related shortfall at $60 Million with a possible increase to $120 Million depending on how long the recovery from the pandemic will take.