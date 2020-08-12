New transportation corridor selected

A transportation project that was first conceived 15 years ago has now come up with a recommended route. The GTA West project along with the opposed Mid-Pen Expressway (Niagara to GTA Corridor) were both cancelled by the McGuinty Government in 2010. With the GTA West project now back in active planning, politicians from Hamilton and Niagara are hopeful the Niagara-to-GTA might be revived as well.

The GTA West corridor which is intended to relieve traffic congestion on the 401, QEW and 407 will be a new multimodal transportation corridor extending from Highway 400 in the east to the current Highway 401/407 ETR interchange area just east of Milton, that includes a 400-series highway, transitway, and potential goods movement priority features.

he 2006 Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe forecasted the population of the area to grow to 11.5 million by 20311. This will result in approximately 1.5 million additional trips (cars and trucks) per day in the GTA West study area by the year 2031. Without changes, by 2031 the average commute times are expected to increase by 27 minutes a day2. The updated 2017 Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe forecasted the area to grow to 13.5 million people and 6.3 million jobs by 2041.