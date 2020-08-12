Huge jump in the Ontario budget
Ontario says the provincial deficit will jump to $38.5 billion this year due to spending on COVID-19.
The numbers released today represented a jump from the $20.5 billion that had been forecast in March at the beginning of the pandemic.
The increase is attributed to higher spending in the health-care sector, economic stimulus measures, and billions of lost revenue due to the shutdown of the economy.
In March, the province announced a $17-billion spending package to provide aid during the global pandemic. The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total $30 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
