Police release Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong

Hong Kong news tycoon Jimmy Lai has been released on bail after being in detention for 36 hours.

His arrest was the most high-profile arrest under the National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese Communist Government that threatens to stifle press freedom in the city-state. Lai’s publication Apple Daily has been an outspoken champion of democracy.

Here’s footage of his arrest yesterday as police swarmed his newsroom and cuffed the publisher.