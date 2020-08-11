City of Burlington looking for feedback on city parks

Every few years, the City of Burlington asks residents what they love most about our parks and what could be improved. Residents are invited to provide their feedback through an online survey.. The survey will be open until Sept. 25, 2020, and the results will be used to guide long-term planning and renewal of city parks.

The city currently has 113 parks of all sizes and variety with large parks such as Lowville Park and Spencer Smith Park and smaller parks such as Irving Parkette and Bridgeview Park. Each park features something special for visitors which could be trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, spray pads, natural playgrounds or open space. To find a park near you, go to burlington.ca/parks.

Said Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation Services, “Parks are a very important feature of every community and as communities change, the park needs and desired uses change, too. We’d like to have community input into the parks to make sure the park matches the needs of each community or neighbourhood – what’s working and what isn’t working. We’ll use that information in our long-term planning.”