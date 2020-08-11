Burlington man sought in sex assault

The Toronto Police are on the lookout for a man wanted in a sexual assault and choking investigation.

Sunday afternoon officers were called to investigate a case of sexual assault in the Sentinel Road and The Pond Road area.

They were told that a 22-year-old woman met a man known to her. He then tried to shake her down, threatening to release private information unless she paid him money. He then he both sexually assaulted her and choked her before fleeing. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have identified the suspect as Seth Ramanand, 23, of Burlington. He is wanted for:

1) two counts of Extortion

2) Assault

3) two counts of Sexual Assault

4) two counts of Overcome Resistance by Choking

5) Mischief Under $5000

He is described as 5’6″, 140 lbs., with short black hair, brown eyes, and is clean shaven. He has a rose tattooed on his shoulders, the letter ‘V’ tattooed on his right elbow, “1997” on his left wrist, and two skeletons tattooed on his abdomen. He may be driving a 2020 black Jaguar F-Pace SUV with licence BZFN 807. If located, police say do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or

Constable David Hopkinson, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Allison McIntosh, 31 Division.