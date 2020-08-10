Slight jump in new COVID cases. Windsor-Essex moving to stage 3

Ontario experienced a slight jump in new COVID cases after seven straight days where new cases fell below 100. The overnight total of new cases was 115, but there were no fatalities. Hospitalization continues to drop. There are now only 49 people across the province in hospital with COVID. 25 are in ICU and 14 on respirators. Commented Health Minister Christine Elliott, “While a slight uptick and an end to our steak, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that thanks to your efforts the trend in the province remains downward.

Indeed, locally 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Yesterday, the province processed 22,275 #COVID19 tests as we continue to lead the country in daily testing.

The Minister also announced that Windsor-Essex is finally entering stage three of reopening on Wednesday. “This is an exciting step forward and one only made possible thanks to the hard work and diligence of all Ontarians to stop the spread – but we have to keep it up!”, the minister said.