Pedestrian seriously hurt in collision

Hamilton Police are investigating a serious injury collision between a pedestrian and a commercial motor vehicle. Yesterday shortly after noon, a 53-year-old male from Scarborough was driving a large delivery vehicle eastbound on York Boulevard from Bay Street North in the City of Hamilton. At the same time, a 58-year-old male Hamilton resident entered into the path of the vehicle and was struck causing serious injury to his chest and abdomen. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and the driver of the commercial vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police believe that speed and alcohol are not factors involved in this investigation. The driver will not be charged in this collision.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905)546-4753 or (905) 546-4755 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com