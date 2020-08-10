Hockey Commentator Bob Mackenzie stepping down
Bob Mackenzie tweeted today that he is stepping down from full-time hockey commentary. He announced that he will still do some sports work for TSN but on a part-time basis. In 1982, McKenzie was offered a position as editor-in-chief of The Hockey News.] McKenzie stayed at The Hockey News for nine years before joining the Toronto Star as a hockey columnist until 1998] McKenzie returned to The Hockey News for three years where he participated in their half-hour segments on The Sports Network (TSN). He joined TSN’s broadcasting team in 2000. He has also contributed to NBC’s NHL coverage.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0