Hockey Commentator Bob Mackenzie stepping down

Bob Mackenzie tweeted today that he is stepping down from full-time hockey commentary. He announced that he will still do some sports work for TSN but on a part-time basis. In 1982, McKenzie was offered a position as editor-in-chief of The Hockey News.] McKenzie stayed at The Hockey News for nine years before joining the Toronto Star as a hockey columnist until 1998] McKenzie returned to The Hockey News for three years where he participated in their half-hour segments on The Sports Network (TSN). He joined TSN’s broadcasting team in 2000. He has also contributed to NBC’s NHL coverage.