Fired shotgun into Airbnb ceiling

After three men were ordered   to leave their rented Airbnb because of bad behaviour one of them grabbed a shotgun and fired into the ceiling. Luckily there were injuries.

Yesterday, three males arrived at an Airbnb complex on Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton to rent a room. At the time of their arrival, the males were loud and obnoxious which was causing concern to the other tenants. The building manager asked them to leave and provided a full refund. The males did not want to comply and escalated their intimidating behaviour. One male lifted his shirt to display the butt end of a handgun inside his waistband while another fired two rounds of buckshot into the ceiling, breaking a light fixture and damaging the drywall. The trio was last seen leaving in a grey Toyota SUV.

Police were told the suspects were in town shooting a rap music video. Surveillance tape is being reviewed and looking for witnesses to come forward.

Suspect Description:

#1 – male, black 5’1 to 5’4, black long sleeve shirt and pants, black hair styled in a bun

#2 – male, white 6’1 to 6’2 wearing a white tracksuit and curly blond hair

#3 – male, dark skin, 5’9

Anyone who  can assist in this investigation please call Division 1 Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Constable Alex Buck at (905)546-3817 or Detective Sergeant Dave Oleniuk at (905)546-3833,or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

