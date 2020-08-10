Black people more likely to be arrested, charged, shot and killed by Toronto police

Black people are more likely to be arrested, charged, shot and killed by Toronto police than white people and other racialized groups, according to new “highly disturbing” research released by the Ontario Human Rights Commission Monday.

An analysis of Toronto police arrest and charge data from 2013 to 2017 found Black people were “grossly overrepresented” in every charge category examined and “significantly” more likely than white people to be arrested and charged, according to “A Disparate Impact,” a new OHRC report released this week, the second report in the commission’s ongoing inquiry into racial profiling by the Toronto Police Service.

Overall, the charge rate for Black people was 3.9 times greater than for white people, and 7.1 times greater than other racialized groups, according to the report.

The results are “highly disturbing, and confirm what Black communities have said for decades — that Black people bear a disproportionate burden of law enforcement,” the OHRC said in a statement.

“The time for debate about whether anti-Black bias exists is over,” Ena Chadha, OHRC Interim Chief Commissioner, said in a statement. “It is time to make transformative changes in the institutions and systems of law enforcement that produce such disparate outcomes — community trust and safety, especially the safety of Black lives, depend on it.”

The report, prepared by a team of researchers led by University of Toronto criminologist Scot Wortley, found that although Black people represent 8.8 per cent of Toronto’s population, Black people represented 32 per cent of the charges in the data set.

The analysis shows the city’s Black population is “grossly over-represented” in Toronto police charge data and SIU records of police use-of-force. Black people make up 8.8 percent of Toronto residents but receive 42.5 percent of obstruction of justice charges, 38 percent of cannabis possession charges, 28.8% of SIU use-of-force cases and 61.5% of SIU cases resulting in a civilian death.

The full report is here.