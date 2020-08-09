The Bay Observer
Simon Cowell undergoes six-hour surgery after bike accident
Simon Cowell undergoes six-hour surgery after bike accident

August 9, 2020

Simon Cowell was in surgery for six hours on Saturday after breaking his back in a freak bike crash.

Sources say  that the “America’s Got Talent” star, 60, is now in “recovery and asleep.”

“He had to have a big surgery, he’s got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back,” a source said.

“When he fell off the bike he landed right on his back which broke in a number of places,” noting it “was six-hour surgery overnight on Saturday.”

Cowell was at home in LA with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their six-year-old son Eric, and her 14-year-old son Adam, trying out an electric bike.

The source said Cowell was “outside in the courtyard in Malibu with Eric and Adam trying this new bike,” when he felt flat on his back. “He was in shock and in massive amounts of pain.

He turned to biking after embracing a get-fit regimen that saw him lose 60 pounds over the past few years.

