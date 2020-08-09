Salute to sailors

Veterans drink a toast to the Queen at the Royal Canadian Naval Ships Memorial Monument in Burlington. A special ceremony was held on Aug. 9 to celebrate the end of the Korean War in 1953. Burlington’s Andy Barber, now 87, served on the HMCS Haida during the war. Nine Canadian crew members lost their lives at sea, including three when the destroyer HMCS Iroquois was hit by enemy fire. The armistice actually was signed on July 27, 1953. The consul-general of the Republic of South Korea attended the ceremony.

Photo by DENIS GIBBONS