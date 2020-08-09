Ontario hits a full week of reporting fewer than 100 new COVID cases.

The province reported 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking the seventh day in a row that the province has reported fewer than 100 new cases. There were two deaths reported.

“There are 148 more resolved as the persistent decline in active cases continues,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter. More than 90 percent of Ontario’s COVID cases have been resolved.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting fewer than five cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.” There are 55 people in hospital province-wide, 26 of them in ICU and 12 on respirators.

Elliott said the province processed nearly 28,000 additional tests on Saturday.