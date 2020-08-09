Fighting racism

The words ‘Black Lives Matter’ have been painted on to the sidewalk in front of City Hall by volunteers as a symbol of Burlington’s commitment to ending racial injustice. The sign will remain there for one month. In the photo, left to right, are Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, community volunteer Hiba, the City’s manager of arts, cultural festivals and events Angela Paparizo, Ward 3 Councillor Rory Nisan and Ward 1 Councillor Kelvin Galbraith. Photo by DENIS GIBBONS