St Joe’s continues to return to normal

Effective September 8, St. Joe’s will be returning to standard learner practices. That means that the regular flow of learner placements will be taking place across all sites as well as off-site placements. Where possible, this will be done with a combination of both face-to-face and virtual placements. The hospital says it is confident that that it has appropriate supplies of PPE and infection control.

At the same time St. Joe’s is examining how it can gradually resume food services with more staff returning to work. At the West 5th Campus the Rainbow’s End Bistro will resume services on Aug. 17 with opening hours between 8:30 am – 2:30 pm . At the Charlton campus officials are negotiating the best plan for gradually reopening the cafeteria and are tentatively looking at a late-August/September reopening date. Tim Horton’s continues to offer additional food offerings during this time including ‘Grab and Go’ options.