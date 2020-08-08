Six straight days of less than 100 new COVID cases

Ontario recorded its lowest number of new COVID cases in four and a half months with only 70 new cases reported overnight. There was one COVID-related death. The hospitalization numbers continue to improve with only 53 people in hospital across the province—a drop of 13 from the previous day. There are 27 people in ICU and 12 of them are on ventilators. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 15 of them reporting no new cases.