Another hunger strike at Barton Street jail
The CBC is reporting there is another hunger strike underway at the Baron Street jail. The Ministry of the Solicitor-General has confirmed that some inmates are refusing meals. The two main complaints are a lack of soap and no access to reading material. This is the third hunger strike in recent months. The Ministry issued a statement that reads: “”Soap is provided to all inmates,” she wrote. Mail continues to be delivered, inmates can borrow books and they have access to “regular yard time.”
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0