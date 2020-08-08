Another hunger strike at Barton Street jail

The CBC is reporting there is another hunger strike underway at the Baron Street jail. The Ministry of the Solicitor-General has confirmed that some inmates are refusing meals. The two main complaints are a lack of soap and no access to reading material. This is the third hunger strike in recent months. The Ministry issued a statement that reads: “”Soap is provided to all inmates,” she wrote. Mail continues to be delivered, inmates can borrow books and they have access to “regular yard time.”