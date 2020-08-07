Oakville Man Arrested for Sexual Assault

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested an Oakville man after an investigation into a historical sexual assault.

On August 5, 2020, members of the Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit (C.A.S.A.) arrested Zia Shah (63) of Oakville. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

This assault took place in Oakville in 2013. At the time of the offence, Shah was employed as a driving instructor and the 18 year-old victim was his student.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims. Shah worked at the Leaders Driving School which was located at 50-A Lakeshore Rd. West in Oakville. Leaders Driving School is no longer in business however police believe Shah may have continued to teach in the Oakville area after its closure.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact D/Cst. Mark Werner of the Halton Regional Police Service, C.A.S.A. unit at 905-465-8747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.