City of Hamilton wants public input on broadband

This summer, the City of Hamilton invites the community to participate in its High Speed Internet Survey aimed at better understanding existing internet connectivity across Hamilton and the needs of residents and business owners.

The City has partnered with the Regional and Rural Broadband (R2B2) at the University of Guelph to study the economic benefits of internet investments across communities. The survey is designed to collect information about how all urban, rural, home-based businesses, farms, and businesses currently use the internet.

The online survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and will be running until June 2021.

Community members can take the survey or request a printable version by visiting: http://www.hamilton.ca/broadband

Said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, “Access to affordable, reliable High Speed Internet Connectivity is critical to our community in order to access services and information, work remotely, access on-line learning or operate a business. High speed broadband availability across Hamilton is a key economic driver and is central to economic growth and job creation in our community.”