Burlington adds Black Lives Matter mural

There will be a new look on the sidewalk in front of Burlington City Hall over the weekend. The City of Burlington says it is supporting the work of an anonymous artist who will be painting a mural in front of City Hall to pay tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement and show support for the minority black population in Burlington. The artwork will be installed this weekend and will remain on the sidewalk for

This mural was initiated by a group of residents in partnership with the City of Burlington’s Community Initiated Public Art Policy. The City of Burlington Public Art Program is committed to supporting community-led projects through public art resources and, where applicable, access to City-owned parks and facilities

The artist issued the following statement about the project:

May 25, 2020. That day, a globally televised death of an unarmed Black man named George Floyd, exposed the deeply engrained institutionalized and systematic racism that persists in many countries throughout the globe. On May 25, 2020, the world could no longer turn a blind eye to the impact of anti-black racism. This day was THE day, a global reckoning began.

This painting depicts only a glimpse of the past few months, a reminder that racial injustice is not a “trend”, but rather, a humanitarian movement. The protests, the anger we collectively (should) feel, the petitions and calls to government officials, are what led to the charges against George Floyd’s killers. Donating time and money is important in this moment, and in order to create lasting change, we must acknowledge our own unconscious biases and work to discard the institutions and systems that perpetuate injustices and misinformation against people of colour.