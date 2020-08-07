Another drop in new COVID cases

With only 89 new COVID19 cases reported overnight and zero deaths the Ontario pandemic picture continued to show signs of improvement. This comes as most of the province has been in phase three of reopening for more than three weeks and Toronto and surrounding area for a week. Hospitalizations continued to decline as well with only 66 in hospital across the province, 28 of whom are in ICU and 12 on respirators. All of this was good news for Health Minister Christine Elliott who tweeted , “for the fifth consecutive day, Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 cases of #COVID19, with 88 new cases today. With 118 more resolved, the persistent decline in active cases continues. Yesterday, the province processed over 25,000 tests. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.”