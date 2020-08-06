Professor Jordan Peterson reported to have COVID

The Sun.UK is reporting that controversial University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson is in a hospital in Serbia suffering from Coronavirus. Mikhaila Peterson, 28, told The Sun her dad was infected while being hospitalized for treatment of a prescription drug dependency. Ms Peterson said her father’s symptoms were not severe, but doctors prescribed several anti-viral drugs. She also told the newspaper that her father is suffering from his second bout of pneumonia this year.

“And so now we’ve had a step back in his recovery. Life is just not good, things are not good right now,” she said. “He’ll get better, but he’s definitely taken a step back and it’s just really unfortunate… it’s been a disaster.”

Peterson has been the target of social media pushback for his outspoken rejection of “cancel culture” and many of its tenets.

Peterson says that “disciplines like women’s studies should be defunded.” advising students to avoid subjects like sociology, anthropology, English Literature, ethnic studies and racial studies, as well as other fields of study that he believes are corrupted by the neo-Marxist ideology.