Police nab 3 in $500,000 theft from City of Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service has made three arrests after an investigation into a large sum of money that was stolen from the City of Burlington.

In April of 2019, Burlington was the target and victim of a sophisticated email fraud scam. During this offence, approximately $500, 000 was stolen from the city.

A yearlong investigation by the HRPS Fraud Bureau led to the arrest of three males. Search warrants were also executed at two homes.

Arrested and charged:

Abayomi Musa (38) of Toronto

Adnan Nawaz (39) of Brampton

Hardness Oppong (37) of Toronto

All three have jointly been charged with Fraud over $5000. The accused have been released pending a court appearance on October 6, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton.

Anyone with information with regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Ed Spence of the Regional Fraud Bureau at (905) 465-8742.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.