Man faces string of weapons charges

Kicking a dog has led to a string of weapons charges for a 41 year old Hamilton man. Hamilton Police were called to a Mohawk Road West residence to investigate a domestic incident where a dog was kicked and property damaged. The investigation led Police to a downtown apartment where a shotgun and other items were located inside. Several criminal charges have been laid.

On Monday an argument between a male and female occurred inside her Mohawk Road West residence. When asked to leave, the male became agitated and kicked her dog in the face and damaged a screen window.

Police received further information that the male had a shotgun at his apartment on Charlton Ave W. A search warrant was obtained and contact was made with the male who inside his apartment. Police negotiated with the male who surrendered himself to without incident.

Police seized a shotgun Remington model 1100, Shotgun shells, a Black Stun Gun and three pellet guns- one a shotgun-style gun.

Michael Roussel faces cruelty to animal charges as well as mischief charges and twelve counts of disobeying firearms bans.