Glanbrook man who shot and killed intruder will have case heard by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Binbrook homeowner who gunned down a would-be car thief. The Supreme court was acting on a petition from Peter Khill. Khill was acquitted on the charge of second-degree murder of Jon Styers of Oshweken. At the original trial court was told that Khill was awakened by noise and got up to find a man in his vehicle in the driveway. He came out of the house with a loaded gun and after a confrontation shot the intruder. He pleaded self defence and was acquitted in 2016

However, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered him to stand trial again, prompting him to head to the Supreme Court.

