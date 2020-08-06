Cautious optimism about back-to-school:Williams

Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr David Williams says that Ontario is doing a good job of containing the Coronavirus. He noted that many municipalities have been in stage three of reopening for three weeks and there has been no uptick in new cases. In fact, cases and infection rates are dropping. Ontario’s positivity percentage sits at 0.5 percent. Meaning that of 1000 tests conducted yesterday, there were only 5 positives. Asked about the complaints about Ontario’s plans to re-open schools, he said there is little likelihood of children infecting each other, but still the danger of students carrying infection from adults at home, something health officials will be watching closely.