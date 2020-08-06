Another day with less than 100 new COVID cases

With 94 new cases of COVID recorded overnight Ontario marked four straight days where new cases were under 100. There was one death recorded. Hospitalizations rose slightly from 66 to 71, but patients in ICU dropped by 1 to 29 and those on ventilators were down to 13 from 15 the day before. Commenting, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “With 159 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases. Yesterday, the province processed over 26,000 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases.”