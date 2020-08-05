Woman flees shotgun wielding boyfriend

Yesterday morning. police were called to to the Husky Gas Station on Limeridge Road East in Hamilton to witness a male and female arguing inside. Police arrived and located a visibly shaken woman who told them violent threats had been made by her boyfriend.

The woman told police she was forced to flee from her Limeridge Road residence seeking a place of safety at the nearest public location after the man threatened to shoot her. The man followed her to the gas bar with a long gun shoved down the front of his pants.

Police went back to the woman’s residence and spotted the male trying to get away. There was a scuffle with police and they used a taser to bring him under control.

The male was safely placed under arrest. Police found ammunition his pocket and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun inside the residence.

A 30 year old man faces a string of charges including uttering treats to assault causing bodily harm, assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and damage to property

