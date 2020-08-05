The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Woman flees shotgun wielding boyfriend
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Woman flees shotgun wielding boyfriend

by
August 5, 2020

Yesterday morning. police were called to to the Husky Gas Station on Limeridge Road East in Hamilton to witness a male and female arguing inside. Police arrived and located a visibly shaken woman who told them violent threats had been made by her boyfriend.

The woman told police she was forced to flee from her Limeridge Road residence seeking a place of safety at the nearest public location after the man threatened to shoot her. The man followed her to the gas bar with a long gun shoved down the front of his pants.

Police went back to the woman’s residence and spotted the male trying to get away. There was a scuffle with police and they used a taser to bring him under control.

The male was safely placed under arrest. Police found ammunition his pocket and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun inside the residence.

See Also
Black grandfather called hero for saving injured far-right protester

A 30 year old man faces a string of charges including uttering treats to assault causing bodily harm, assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and damage to property

Persons with information  information that can assist in this investigation can call Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 at Division 3, Criminal Investigation Branch. To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top