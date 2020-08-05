New COVID cases are under 100 for the third straight day

With the province recording 86 new COVID cases overnight, it marks the third straight day new cases have been below 100. The hospitalization picture also continues to improve with only 66 people in hospital with the virus, 30 of them in intensive care and 15 on ventilators. Overall this is the best case count since March. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “For the third consecutive day and fifth time in the last week, Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 cases of #COVID19, with 86 new cases today, a 0.2% increase. With 146 more resolved, we also continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province. Hospitalizations continue to decline. Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 22 of them reporting no new cases at all