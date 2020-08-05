The Bay Observer

Lebanese bridal couple barely escape

by
August 5, 2020

In the wake of the Beirut blast, apparently caused by unsafe storage of fertilizer there are many tragic human stories coming to light. In this sequence while the blast shattered the moment for a young couple, at least they survived.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top