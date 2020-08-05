Lebanese bridal couple barely escape

In the wake of the Beirut blast, apparently caused by unsafe storage of fertilizer there are many tragic human stories coming to light. In this sequence while the blast shattered the moment for a young couple, at least they survived.

WATCH: This Lebanese wedding photographer captured a bride and groom getting married just as a massive explosion rocked #Beirut.



The couple were unharmed in the blast and took refuge in a house before continuing their nuptials pic.twitter.com/dvhJ3dSw3o — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 5, 2020