Good response to Niagara GO train service

Metrolinx says there was an influx of customers on the first weekend of Niagara GO train service. So many people showed up the transit agency had to call in reinforcements. Metrolinx is stressing the need for passengers to wear face covering.

Metrolinx says more than 1,200 people used GO service on Saturday (Aug 1) alone. Total ridership numbers for the weekend haven’t been finalized yet, but the transit agency says initial results are promising.

Metrolinx officials say they were closely monitoring ridership over the weekend and because of the big turnout, jumped into action and quickly increased the length of all Niagara GO trains.

By Monday (Aug 3), train trips went from six-cars long (with bike coaches) to eight-cars long (with bike coaches) – giving customers more room to spread out. Metrolinx says the eight-car trains will remain in place going forward as the service continues to increase in popularity.

This past weekend Metrolinx also added on an extra train back to Toronto on Saturday evening on top of bringing in additional GO buses throughout the weekend to help get people on their way smoothly.

As the warm summer weather continues to inspire people to jump on transit and explore destinations like Niagara Falls, Metrolinx is reminding GO customers to wear face coverings at all times.

Face coverings are now mandatory on all GO Transit and UP Express services.