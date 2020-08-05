Ford says his back-to-school plan is the best in Canada

Amid cries for Ontario to hire hundreds of new teachers to allow for smaller classrooms when school resumes next month, premier Doug Ford urged Ontarians to “give his plan a chance.” He said he won’t hesitate to shut schools down if there is a major outbreak. “If it was up to us, we’d have five kids in a classroom,” says Premier Doug Ford. “We’re going to give it everything we can and make sure that we move forward, and pray to God that everyone’s safe. That’s what I want, for the kids to be safe.” He said Ontario’s plan was arrived at with advice from Sick Kids Hospital and senior public health officials. He added that Ontario’s plan is the best plan of all the provinces. The following charts compare Ontario’s back-to-school plan with that of other provinces,