Beirut drone shows the extent of the damage by John Best August 5, 2020 John Best 0 Shares 0 0 This drone shot out of Beirut gives a sense of the devastation from yesterday’s ammonium nitrate explosion that has killed 50 and injured thousands WATCH: Drone footage captures the devastation caused by Tuesday's massive explosion in the port area of Beirut pic.twitter.com/YdRaBGs2hz— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 5, 2020 What's Your Reaction? Don't Agree 0 Happy 0 In Love 0 Not Sure 0 0 Comments 0 0 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet Pin 0 Share