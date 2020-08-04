Youth soccer loses out in dome dispute

Scott Radley of the Hamilton Spectator is reporting about a legal dispute between the Ancaster Youth Soccer Club and Redeemer College University. The soocer club is suing the university for breach of contract after the school cancelled a user agreement with the soccer club.

The claim dates back to 2009 when construction of the nearly $5 Million dome was being planned. A fifteen-year deal was struck that would have seen the soccer club make a $390,000 capital contribution to the project and would receive 600 hours of rental time at a discount. The facility was to be managed by a joint committee involving both organizations. Things apparently went along according to the deal until last fall. The University alleged that the soccer club hadn’t made the $390,000 contribution and was selling off the rental time to their parties at a profit. The soccer club was ordered to remove its belongings in January and the matter is now before the courts.

