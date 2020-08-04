Two straight days of sub-100 new COVID cases

The province is reporting two straight days of the holiday weekend where new COVID cases were less than 100. Officials reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 91 on Tuesday, marking significant drops from earlier in the long weekend.Ontario reported 116 new cases on Sunday, 124 on Saturday and 134 on Friday.

“Today, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.” This morning, we announced that Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 as we continue to support local efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Another 242 people recovered from novel coronavirus infection over the past two days, meaning the number of active cases remaining in the province declined by at least 63 during this period.