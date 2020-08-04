Ontario Police Chiefs hear about systemic racism

More than 100 of Ontario’s top police leaders are learning about systemic racism, in Canada and in in policing, from Rev. Dr. Anthony Bailey from Parkdale United Church in Toronto. The seminar is being sponsored by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. Dr. Bailey has academic degrees in social work, theology, philosophy of religion and ethics and culture. He has training in hospital ministry and has taught pastoral counselling at the McGill University joint theological colleges and at the theological college of the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Dr. Anthony Bailey conducting virtual seminar for OCAP Chiefs

Tweeted Chief Steve Tanner of Halton Police, “Dr Bailey. Thank So much for your presentation and insight into this extremely important issue. I/we look forward to working very closely with you in the days, weeks months and years ahead.