Gunshot victim mum on what happened

A 21-year-old male is suffering injuries from a gunshot to his abdomen during a disturbance in a downtown apartment.

Yesterday, shortly after 5:00 p.m., police were dispatch to 220 Cannon Street East in Hamilton to investigate a male shot. A tenant was assisting an injured male and told police the victim showed up at their apartment asking for help shortly after the tenant had heard yelling from an apartment below. The residents assisted the victim until Hamilton Paramedics arrived on the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Hamilton Police have confirmed the shooting occurred inside a different apartment in the building and the investigation is ongoing. The victim is not cooperating with police and remains in hospital in stable condition.

People with information that can assist in this investigation are asked to call Central Criminal Investigative Branch Staff Sergeant Oleniuk (905)546-3833.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com