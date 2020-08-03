Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches include north Halton

Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario is no longer under a tornado warning. But there is still a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Southern Ontario.

Meteorologists had been tracking a severe thunderstorm carrying strong winds, large hail and potentially intense rainfall.

The weather agency issued a tornado warning for the region shortly before 1:00 p.m.

One confirmed tornado was located north of Mitchell, Ont., but no damage has been reported.

Conditions remain favourable however, for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel size hail, and heavy rain. At the moment the watch covers Caledon and the K-W area. At this point only a possibility of a thunderstorm is being forecast for Hamilton and Burlington, although rain is likely this evening.



Hazard… Local rainfall amounts near 50 mm, wind gusts to 90 km/h, and isolated nickel size hail possible.



Timing… Now through to early evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.



For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.