The Bay Observer
Now Reading
NHL COVID “bubbles” working so far
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

NHL COVID “bubbles” working so far

by
August 3, 2020

The NHL says there have been zero positive coronavirus test results since 24 teams entered quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.

The league announced it had administered 7,013 tests to players, coaches, staff and officials over the past week. Teams with 52-member travelling parties entered the bubbles July 26.

There are daily tests for all team members in the bubbles.

There were also zero positives the previous week when teams were still in their home cities for training camp.

See Also
Pier 8 Developers not interested in Discovery Centre

The league says it will not provide identities or teams for any future positive tests.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top