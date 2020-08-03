Motorcycle crash claims young Hamiltonian

The Hamilton Police Collison Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the city’s 7th driving fatality for 2020. At about 1 am today a motorcycle travelling southbound on West 5th lost control just past Brantdale Ave, Hamilton. The rider, a 21-year-old male from Hamilton was operating a 2006 Honda motorcycle. When the rider lost control he mounted the curb and collided with a pole. The impact caused fatal injuries. The intersection was closed for several hours as officers processed the scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this collision and at this time investigators have ruled out speed and impairment as factors.

Anyone who believes they could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Jaimi Bannon of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905)546-4753..

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.