Andrew Lloyd Webber slams Cats movie

The man who created Cats (If you ignore T.S.Eliot) agrees with almost everybody else, that the film version of the Broadway hit just didn’t work. In a recent interview Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer of the original musical, shared the sentiment of critics when it came to the big-screen adaptation. In other words, he thought the movie had some problems — to say the least.

“The problem with the film was that (producer, director, writer) Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” Webber told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. “The whole thing was ridiculous.”

The film, which was released last December, immediately started to garner criticism and was subject to many-a-jokes once its first trailer of bizarro photorealistic cat-human hybrids was released. Despite its all-star cast of Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and others, it was critically panned and a box office bust as Universal lost an estimated $113 million. Corden also said in an interview that he hadn’t watched the movie but heard it was terrible. The film also lost about $70 Million.

Cats also swept the Razzies, winning Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor and Actress (James Corden and Rebel Wilson, respectively), Worst On Screen Combo, Worst Screenplay and Worst Director.

Perhaps Ricky Gervais best summed up the situation at the Golden Globes when he said, “don’t worry…nobody saw it.”