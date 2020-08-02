COVID numbers down from previous day

Ontario recorded 116 new cases of COVID19 overnight, down from 124 in the previous 24-hour period. There was one death recorded as well. Hospitalization continues to drop with 72 people in hospital across the province, 26 in ICU and 14 on respirators. Recoveries have now reached 90 percent of total cases. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “today, Ontario is reporting 116 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province once again processed over 30,000 tests. Locally, 27 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. There are 122 more resolved. Hospitalizations ICU admissions and on ventilated patients all remain largely stable today.”