Astronauts back safely

NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico just off Pensacola Florida this afternoon. The flawless Space-X flight marked the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years. The last time was following the joint U.S.-Soviet mission in 1975 known as Apollo-Soyuz. For two decades American Astronauts returned to land during the space shuttle program and for the last decade they landed in Russia in Soyuz spacecraft.

Re-entry capsule aboard recovery ship