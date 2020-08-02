Astronauts back safely
NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico just off Pensacola Florida this afternoon. The flawless Space-X flight marked the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years. The last time was following the joint U.S.-Soviet mission in 1975 known as Apollo-Soyuz. For two decades American Astronauts returned to land during the space shuttle program and for the last decade they landed in Russia in Soyuz spacecraft.
