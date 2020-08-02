The Bay Observer
Astronauts back safely
Astronauts back safely

August 2, 2020

NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico just off Pensacola Florida this afternoon. The flawless Space-X flight marked the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years. The last time was following the joint U.S.-Soviet mission in 1975 known as Apollo-Soyuz. For two decades American Astronauts returned to land during the space shuttle program and for the last decade they landed in Russia in Soyuz spacecraft.

Re-entry capsule aboard recovery ship
