The province recorded 124 new COVID cases overnight as Toronto and Peel Region entered phase three of reopening. There were two deaths reported. Hospitalization continues to drop significantly with only 73 people in hospital province wide, 27 of them in ICU and now only 12 on Respirators. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted: “Locally, 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. There are 163 more resolved cases today.”