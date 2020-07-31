New COVID cases show a spike in Windsor, Ottawa

After recording two consecutive days of sub-100 new cases of COVID, the numbers shot up to 134 overnight. For the second straight day there were three deaths recorded. Hospitalization continues to decline, however with 78 in hospital, 29 of whom are in ICU and only 15 on respirators. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “today, Ontario is reporting 134 cases of COVID19, a 0.3% increase. While a slight uptick over the past two days, 28 of 34 Public Health Units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Of today’s new cases, 26 are in Ottawa with 24 in Windsor-Essex.

With 168 more resolved, there are 34 fewer active cases in Ontario as hospitalizations also continue to decline. Yesterday, we processed over 30,000 tests.”