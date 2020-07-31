CERB recipients will transfer to EI

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people still using the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will soon be transitioned onto the federal Employment Insurance program. He promised more details by the end of August adding, “no one will be left behind.”

In mid-June the government announced CERB would be extended to the end of the summer, but with that date looming, a new plan was needed.

The PM also promised a plan would be rolled out to protect contract and gig workers

He said going forward recipients will be able to work more hours and earn more money while still receiving the benefit.

Trudeau also indicated a new sickness and caregivers benefit is on the way for those who are not covered at work if they or their loved ones get COVID-19 and they need to stay home.

“We intend to cover every Canadian who is looking for work with a better, 21st century EI system,” Trudeau said, adding that there will not be an increase to EI premiums.

Trudeau also announced that the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance plan will be extended through the month of August.

“Over 700,000 employees have benefitted from the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance – people who have been able to keep their jobs because of the help businesses got through this program,” Trudeau said on Friday.