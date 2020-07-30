Need a mask? Burlington’s got them for free. Donations sought

The City of Burlington is offering free packs of disposable masks from City Hall and as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, individual re-useable masks will be available from City Hall and Burlington Public Library’s (BPL) Tansley Woods, New Appleby, Aldershot and Central branches.

Burlington residents who need a mask can come to City Hall or a library branch listed above during operating hours to pick up a mask for themselves or their family.

A staff member located at the entrance doors can direct inquiring residents to take a mask home for use. We recommend that residents follow Public Health Guidelines and wash their re-useable cloth masks before and after use.

Locations and Hours

City Hall

426 Brant St. (use Elgin Street entrance)

Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Burlington Public Library – Central Branch

2331 New St.

Burlington Public Library – Aldershot Branch

550 Plains Rd. E.

Burlington Public Library – New Appleby

676 Appleby Line

Burlington Public Library – Tansley Wood Branch

1996 Itabashi Way

Burlington Public Library branches are open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accepting Donations

The City is also collecting re-useable cloth masks (preferred) and disposable face masks from anyone who would like to donate them. For those who wish, monetary donations are also accepted in the form of debit, e-transfer, credit card and cheque to help the City purchase more masks for residents. Cash is not being accepted at this time.

All donations are greatly appreciated and will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• The City will issue a tax donation receipt for donations of $25 or more. In order to issue a donation receipt, include your name and full address

• Donations can be taken to Service Burlington in City Hall or mailed to City Hall, attention: Service Burlington, 426 Brant St., Burlington, ON, L7R 3Z6 with a note “Mask Donation” and your name and full address

• Monetary donations can be e-transferred to accounting@burlington.ca with a note in the memo for “Mask Donation”. Please note, that e-transfers can only be done if the donor’s bank allows automated deposits. If you can send the e-transfer without entering a password or question, then your bank allows automated deposits

• Businesses wanting to donate masks should ensure the masks are not branded with their logo.

Burlington is ranked as Canada’s best community and best place to raise a family. It is a City where people, nature and businesses thrive. As residents continue to rediscover many of their favourite spaces and activities in the city, City services may look different as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. The City’s commitment to providing the community with essential services remains a priority. Sign up to learn more about Burlington at Burlington.ca/Enews and download the free City of Burlington app.