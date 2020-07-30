Hamilton suburbs can use their local municipal offices soon

Suburban residents will be able to visit their old local municipal offices to access City services again. The City has announced its plan for the reopening of its Municipal Service Centres.

The announcement covers the Municipal Service Centres in Ancaster, Glanbrook, Stoney Creek, Dundas and Flamborough which will reopen to the public during the week of August 17, 2020.

Residents will be able to visit the centres to pay property taxes, pay parking tickets, pay traffic tickets, pick up new blue boxes, get animal licenses, pick up composters, purchase HSR bus tickets and passes, apply for a marriage license, apply for a burn permit and pick up well water test kits. Please note, services from the building division (i.e. building permits) will only be available at City Hall at this time.

The Municipal Service Centres in Ancaster, Glanbrook and Stoney Creek will be open from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Centres in Dundas and Flamborough will be open from Monday to Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A number of changes will be in place when the buildings reopen, including enhanced cleaning, measures to ensure physical distancing, efforts to encourage good hand hygiene and limit the spread of the virus, health screening for those working or visiting the Municipal Service Centres, and more.

Signage and floor markings will be in place to ensure it is clear where everyone should enter the buildings or stand in line for service. Residents are asked to please observe the signage and directions from staff on site.

Masks or face coverings are required in all enclosed public spaces, including Municipal Service Centres.