Another sub 100 day for new COVID cases

The province reported 89 new infections on Thursday, marking the second straight day Ontario experienced less than 100 new mCOVID19 cases. There were three COVID-related fatalities.

The number of resolved cases also jumped by 165 and now account for more than 89 per cent. The resolved cases count reverses a trend last week where new cases outnumbered resolved cases.

There are 84 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those 84 patients, 27 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 16 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Twenty-eight of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five of fewer cases of COVID-19, with 17 of them recording no new infections. Ottawa and Windsor-Essex reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 15 new infections. Peel Region reported 12 new cases, while Toronto reported 10.

In the last 24 hours, just over 27,676 COVID-19 tests were conducted by officials.